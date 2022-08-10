CIBC Lowers CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

CRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CRT.UN traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.16. 54,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,120. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.25 and a twelve month high of C$18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.08.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

