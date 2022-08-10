Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 514,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,688,000. Nuvei makes up approximately 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC cut Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of Nuvei stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,200. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Nuvei’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

