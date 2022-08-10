Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,666 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $27,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

CMS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.39. 66,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.20. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.32%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

