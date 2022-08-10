Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $13.26 Million Holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 166,700.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,956,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,696,000 after buying an additional 20,944,257 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,742,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stagwell by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 18,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,085. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Stagwell Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 50,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,397,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,143,867.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

