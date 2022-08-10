Cidel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,758 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 230,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,654. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

