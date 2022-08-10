Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 90,976 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,434,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,976 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $22,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,127 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after buying an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,626,000 after buying an additional 828,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,260,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,021,000 after buying an additional 721,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,159,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 81,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 141.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

