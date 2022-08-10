Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells $84,740.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cirrus Logic Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,181. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01.
Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
