Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells $84,740.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,181. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.