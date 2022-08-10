Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRUS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.01. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 32,519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

