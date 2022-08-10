CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CKX Lands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CKX Lands by 251.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CKX Lands during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in CKX Lands by 15.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

CKX Lands Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX remained flat at $11.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 71 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,574. CKX Lands has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

