Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Clovis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $182.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clovis Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 620.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 150,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 129,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

