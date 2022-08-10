Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.
Clovis Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $182.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.