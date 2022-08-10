CLS (LON:CLI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.49% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:CLI traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 215 ($2.60). 1,772,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,587. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £875.90 million and a PE ratio of 739.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 180.20 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 260.50 ($3.15).

Featured Stories

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

