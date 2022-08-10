CLS (LON:CLI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.49% from the stock’s current price.
CLS Price Performance
Shares of LON:CLI traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 215 ($2.60). 1,772,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,587. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 208.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £875.90 million and a PE ratio of 739.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 180.20 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 260.50 ($3.15).
CLS Company Profile
Featured Stories
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.