Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.25% and a return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 1.4 %

Co-Diagnostics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,103. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of -1.61. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.