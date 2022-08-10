Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,366,068. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE CRM traded up $6.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.76. 128,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.45. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.