Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 72.9% in July

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the July 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 628.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 57,621 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

PSF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 33,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,769. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.