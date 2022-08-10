Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential downside of 48.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 10.5 %

COIN stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $326,251,000. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,538,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,747,000. Finally, Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,832,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

