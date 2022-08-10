Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.39% of Colliers International Group worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $925,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.28. 3,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,746. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

