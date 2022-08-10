Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,359,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,682 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. 781,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,537,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

