Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

Comcast stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,912,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,268,000 after purchasing an additional 296,015 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $97,791,000 after purchasing an additional 437,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.