Commerce Bank Buys 5,177 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.80. 2,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

