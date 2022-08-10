Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,329,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $410,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DXCM traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 46,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,743. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.05. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $410,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.