Commerce Bank Purchases 6,534 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,090,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.14.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $142.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.49.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

