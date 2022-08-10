Commerce Bank Sells 2,493 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,366,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.45. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.93, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

