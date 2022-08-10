Comparing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) & Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Charlie's alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and Ayr Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation and Earnings

Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 501.31%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Charlie’s.

This table compares Charlie’s and Ayr Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $21.50 million 0.96 $4.81 million N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.95 -$16.95 million ($0.18) -27.55

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 101.75% 1,716.07% 309.82% Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68%

Summary

Charlie’s beats Ayr Wellness on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

(Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.