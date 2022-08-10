Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Declares Final Dividend of $0.30

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Computershare’s previous final dividend of $0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

