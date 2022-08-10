Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 3,333 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,515. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04.

