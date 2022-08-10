Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,072 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,990,000.

IEF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.56. The company had a trading volume of 181,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,226,449. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

