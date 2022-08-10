Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of IGM stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,455. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.68. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $284.31 and a one year high of $453.66.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

