ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale raised their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $96.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,654. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

