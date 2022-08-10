ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,978 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 82,685 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $86,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $13,853,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1 %

COP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.40. 123,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,430,654. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

