CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.81 and last traded at $59.81. 6,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 715,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.98.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,507.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,124 shares of company stock worth $1,392,478. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 164,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

