Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

Separately, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFGD remained flat at $9.78 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 46,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,849. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

