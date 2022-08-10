ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WISH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 481,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,231,893. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 95,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $145,184.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 565,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 95,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $145,184.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 565,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,091.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,080,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,736. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 58.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 471,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 173,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 563,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 73,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

