Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $60,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $53,812,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3,248.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 424,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 412,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,763,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,501,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,837,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,295. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

