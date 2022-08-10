Cooke & Bieler LP Buys 55,855 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,855 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.83% of RenaissanceRe worth $128,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,814,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 41.0% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 68,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,806. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.40.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

