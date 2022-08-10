Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,998 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $76,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 142,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,437,743. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

