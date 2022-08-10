Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,370 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 7.18% of Stoneridge worth $40,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. 1,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $27.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $542.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

