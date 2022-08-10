Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $2.83

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.83, but opened at 3.04. Core Scientific shares last traded at 2.97, with a volume of 32,677 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.37.

Core Scientific Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is 2.13 and its 200 day moving average is 5.46.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. Research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

