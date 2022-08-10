CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CoreCivic Price Performance

NYSE CXW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,350. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.