CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

CORR opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.73. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

