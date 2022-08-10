Cormark Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,243 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in B2Gold by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 6,007,635 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after buying an additional 3,026,070 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $11,614,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in B2Gold by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 2,535,114 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

