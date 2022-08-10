Cowen Raises Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $95.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Diodes Stock Down 4.7 %

DIOD stock opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 157.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 310.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 305.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

