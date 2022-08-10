Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRARY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.40 ($12.65) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($12.55) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $4.99 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

