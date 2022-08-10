Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a growth of 524.6% from the July 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 737,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRARY shares. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($15.51) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.40 ($12.65) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 252,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.72. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

