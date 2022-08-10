Credit Suisse Group Cuts Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target to $6.50

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,768. The stock has a market cap of $670.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 2.48. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,842,575.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $852,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,138,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 196,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 56,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

