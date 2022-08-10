Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 637,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 13,306,983 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $5.45.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CS shares. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.
The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15.
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
