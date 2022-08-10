Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 637,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 13,306,983 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $5.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CS shares. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 326,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

