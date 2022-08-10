Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $183.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.81 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Cricut Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of CRCT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,418. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.40. Cricut has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $36.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Get Cricut alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cricut

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cricut by 38.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cricut by 27,504.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 27.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.