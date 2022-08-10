Crocs, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $11.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.99. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2024 earnings at $13.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Crocs Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $70.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. Crocs’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,777,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,715,000 after buying an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after buying an additional 271,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,513.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

