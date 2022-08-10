Crust Network Market Cap Tops $8.36 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $402,474.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

