CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Cap Tops $137,791.80

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded down 62.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $137,791.80 and $101.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00119627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00024002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00277571 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 319,927,334 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io.

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

