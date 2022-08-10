CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Issues Earnings Results

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 7,442,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,264. The stock has a market cap of $654.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,683.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,908 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

